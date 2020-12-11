Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Leaves Hospital After Getting 'drug Cocktail' For COVID-19

On December 10, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, left the hospital after being administered "exactly the same" treatment for COVID-19 as the US President Donald Trump had received at the Walter Medical Facility. The 76-year-old was seen flashing a thumbs-up to the crowd and reporters as he drove out of Georgetown University Hospital at 5 pm, Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani told US broadcasters that he received the "miracle" cocktail, referring to the monoclonal Regeneron antibody cocktail which Trump had touted as the potential "cure’"of the novel coronavirus.

Read: After Epic 'meltdown', Netizens Slide Into Rudy Giuliani's DM & Drop Hilarious Questions

In an interview with WABC radio, the US President's personal lawyer said that he had received preferential treatment at the hospital because of his celebrity status. He added that he felt 100 percent better the minute he took the cocktail, adding that he was also given the antiviral medication remdesivir, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the corticosteroid, dexamethasone.

Earlier, Trump’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development Chris Christie, an informal adviser to Trump during the campaign, confirmed that he and the US president had received the monoclonal antibody potion, which Trump later hailed as a potential cure. Giuliani, similarly touted the drug cocktail while calling COVID-19 a "treatable disease."

Read: Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Tests COVID Positive As He Travels For 'election Fraud' Cases

My treatment by the nurses and staff at Georgetown Med Star Hospital was miraculous.



I walked in with serious symptoms. I walked out better than ever.



Drs. Beckett, Kumar and Layman led an all-star team.



The advice of the WH Dr. Sean

Conley and Dr. Zev Zelenko was so valuable — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 10, 2020

'Doing fine' says Giuliani

Further in the conversation, the former New York mayor told WABC that he had "serious symptoms" before he was administered with the monoclonal Regeneron and a series of other experimental drugs, which he described were short in supply.

Earlier, US President Trump had announced in a five-minute-long video he posted to Twitter that he will make the "cure" free for all Americans, adding that the drug was "unbelievable" and the he "felt good immediately." Trump’s personal attorney claimed that he was "doing fine" and no longer experiencing significant symptoms of COVID-19 like he had when he was admitted to the Washington hospital.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Read: Trump Announces Israel-Morocco To Normalize Relations

Read: Trump’s North Korea Envoy Urges Kim Jong Un To Resume Stalled Denuclearisation Talks

(Image Credit: AP)