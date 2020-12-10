Pedro Pascal Opens Up About The Parallels Between His Role In 'Wonder Woman 1984' & Trump

As the Wonder Woman 1984 release date approaches, the entire team of the movie can be seen pretty excited about it. Recently, in an interview, Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984 talked about his role as a villain and revealed whether his character was based on Donald Trump. It was a virtual interview in which other cast members of Wonder Woman 1984 were also present along with Pedro Pascal. Let’s have a look at what the actor revealed when asked about the similarity of his character with Trump.

In a recent interview on Sirius XM, Pedro Pascal was asked whether he had Donald Trump in mind while performing his villainous character Maxwell Lord and also questioned him about the comparisons with Trump made previously. To which Pedro Pascal responded that he would be totally honest with him and said that when he first began talking to director Patty Jenkins about it, he kept asking him whether they were doing Gordon Gekko or not. Gordon Gekko was a popular character from ‘Wall Street’. He also added that where Maxwell Lord’s intentions were born from, it was all much more vulnerable than anyone would expect.

Speaking about the costume of Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984, he stated that the designer, Lindy Hemming, referenced a few familiar characters but Pascal said that he didn't use it to build his version of the DC characters. Pascal talked about his role and said that it was really what was on the page and wherever patty would guide him and insist, he’d go.

According to an article by Gizmodo, the director of the movie, Patty Jenkins, had previously confirmed that the character of Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984 was inspired by Donald Trump but had no intention of getting political through it.

Wonder Woman 1984 release date

Wonder Woman 1984's release date in the United States and Canada is slated on December 25, 2020, theatrically while it will also stream on HBO Max for a month. It will see a theatrical release in the international markets on December 16, 2020.

