Donald Trump Jr Compares His Father's Presidency With Bollywood

Eldest son of the president of the United States, Donald Trump Jr, while addressing the Indian-American community in New York compared his father's presidency with Bollywood. Trump Jr said his father's tenure has been a wonderful journey full of adventure and entertainment, and the president will keep it so. Trump Jr added that it will be like a Bollywood movie but with less dancing. Trump Jr promised that it is going to be fun and assured the diaspora that it is going to be important to be engaged.

Donald Trump Jr on India-US ties

Donald Trump Jr extensively spoke about his father, his ties with India and his latest book while speaking at the event. Trump Jr said the United States wants to work with its "incredible allies" like India and use democracy as a tool to fight the hate the Left thrives upon. It is to be noted that Donald Trump is a Republican president and his party has a Right-wing fiscal conservative ideology.

The event came a year ahead of the 2020 Presidential election in the United States where the Indian-American community has become a major vote bank. Trump Jr was joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is a senior advisor to Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential campaign. Kimberly was a former Fox News host, a channel that has a history of supporting Republican candidates.

Guilfoyle on US-India relations

Guilfoyle while referring to 'Howdy, Modi' event that was held in September this year during Narendra Modi's visit to the US for UNGA, highlighted the relationship between Donald Trump and the Indian Prime Minister. Guilfoyle also appreciated the Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, saying that he is representing the Indian community very well and the former news anchor said the US will look forward to continuing the great bilateral relations between the two nations.

