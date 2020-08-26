Last Updated:

Donald Trump Jr. Mispronounces PPE, Netizens Say 'you Lost Me' As Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump’s first son, Donald Trump Jr. mispronounced personal protective equipment (PPE) as “P, P, and E” while campaigning for father at RNC 2020.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Donald Trump Jr.

US President Donald Trump’s first son, Donald Trump Jr mispronounced personal protective equipment (PPE) as “P, P, and E” while campaigning for father at Republican National Convention 2020. Trump Jr talked about the “quick action” that the US President took in response to COVID-19 pandemic like delivering equipment to healthcare facilities. However, a section of his enthusiastic speech has gone viral on the internet when he mentioned PPE in the wrong sequence. Here’s the clip:

Read - Indian Software Developer Honoured With US Citizenship; Donald Trump Lauds 'fantastic Job'

Read - Melania Says US Needs Donald Trump's Leadership To Become 'world's Greatest Economy'

Netizens say Trump Jr ‘needs help’

Hundreds of internet users took on Twitter to mock Donald trump Jr for his choice of words at the RNC 2020 and one of them even noted that he “needs help”. Someone else called Republicans “idiot” and said they can not even pretend to know about the healthcare system. Since in that section of his speech, Trump Jr talked about COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to safeguard the public health of the people in the United States, netizens noted that he doesn't know anything about it. Another Twitter user questioned if its Trump’s son’s new company.

Read - Melania Trump Recalls Her Immigrant Story To Appeal For Racial Harmony In US

Read - Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Powerful Plea To Support Trump, Rejects Democrats' Socialism


 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND