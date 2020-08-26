Donald Trump Jr. Mispronounces PPE, Netizens Say 'you Lost Me' As Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump’s first son, Donald Trump Jr mispronounced personal protective equipment (PPE) as “P, P, and E” while campaigning for father at Republican National Convention 2020. Trump Jr talked about the “quick action” that the US President took in response to COVID-19 pandemic like delivering equipment to healthcare facilities. However, a section of his enthusiastic speech has gone viral on the internet when he mentioned PPE in the wrong sequence. Here’s the clip:

Donald Trump Jr.:" The President quickly took action and shut down travel from China. Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it."#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/DPCj0l5j9S — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020

Netizens say Trump Jr ‘needs help’

Hundreds of internet users took on Twitter to mock Donald trump Jr for his choice of words at the RNC 2020 and one of them even noted that he “needs help”. Someone else called Republicans “idiot” and said they can not even pretend to know about the healthcare system. Since in that section of his speech, Trump Jr talked about COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to safeguard the public health of the people in the United States, netizens noted that he doesn't know anything about it. Another Twitter user questioned if its Trump’s son’s new company.

P P AND E? What does that even mean?

You know PPE stands for PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT, right?



My goodness boy - get the help you need. — WTFareyouthinking (@fareyouthinking) August 25, 2020

Fun fact: @DonaldJTrumpJr, in his #RNC speech, said not “PPE” (personal protective equipment), but “P, P and E,” which is an accounting acronym for Property, Plant and Equipment. It’s a line on a balance sheet. These idiots can’t even pretend they know anything about health care. — Laurie Dunn (@lmitchdunn) August 25, 2020

Please explain the P P and E. Is that a new power company? — Snarky Kat (@sharkow53) August 25, 2020

"P, P and E" - DonJr (Aug 24, 2020) — Sadistic POTUS 🌊 You're GD right I'm a Dem! BLM! (@BigMacky_yo) August 25, 2020

But by saying "P P and E" it showed he didn't know what he was talking about, it wasn't merely a flub. — Betty 💙🌊 🐳🐬 (@betty_fla) August 25, 2020

P, P and E?? 🤪https://t.co/6oaY7W47Aq — 🌊 Shane 70 days 🏴‍☠️🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) August 25, 2020

Don Jr says his Daddy “delivered P. P. and E. to our brave frontline workers” ??? PP&E= pop tarts, papaya and escargot? Or PP&E= plates, pipes and elastics? Actually PP&E: Pathetic, Polarizing and Eroding seems the best match for this admin. — Cindy Fessenden (@FessCin) August 25, 2020

“P, P and E”

I think that was my favourite part of your yapping. You really are a chip off the old block aren’t you. — Steve Brown (@SteveBr50170582) August 25, 2020

"P, P, and E" ???? Seriously, Junior? You had no idea what you were talking about. — TheLittleWizard (@PixieWizard) August 25, 2020

What is P, P and E? — Mike on a Bike (@mikecrime) August 25, 2020

A helpful tip: it’s F F and E (that’s from the other job you try to do) and PPE (not P P and E). That’s all .. you lost me after that. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — SensoryPlanet (@CarrieFannin) August 25, 2020

