Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Powerful Plea To Support Trump, Rejects Democrats' Socialism

Senior Advisor to Team Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle made a powerful plea in favour of US President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention 2020 on Tuesday, August 25 (local time) and made loud remarks about the “American dream”. Calling Trump the “President who delivers”, Guilfoyle dismissed the socialist agenda put forth by the rival Democrats and said they “blame America first”. The Senior Advisor to team Trump touted the Republican leader as the one of ‘law and order’ and denounced Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden, his running mate Kamala Harris as people who will fundamentally change the United States.

Elaborating on how Presidential leadership is not guaranteed but a ‘choice’, Guilfoyle talked about how Democrats want “open borders, closed schools” and will “selfishly” send the jobs of Americans to China. She also attacked the opponents by saying that their approach with destroy the law and order in the United States and noted that when the citizens are in trouble and need police, “don’t count on Democrats”.

Kimberly Guilfoyle said, “Now, Presidential leadership is not guaranteed. It is a choice. Biden, Harris, and the rest of the Socialists will fundamentally change this nation. They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty, and will selfishly send your jobs back to China while they get rich.”

“They will defund, dismantle, and destroy America’s law enforcement. When you are in trouble and need police, don’t count on the Democrats,” she added.

Guilfoyle calls socialist agenda ‘dangerous’

Slowly raising the pitch of her voice in her nearly six-minute-long address, Guilfoyle called the socialist agenda “dangerous”. Touting herself as the daughter of immigrants, she said that her parents came to the US seeking the ‘American dream’ and therefore, elaborates that it is her duty to “protect” the vision. The former First lady of San Francisco even gave an example of the situation in California and how according to her, the Democrats have turned the place of immense wealth into a “land of discarded heroin needles in parks”. She also added how things won’t be the same under Donald Trump’s leadership.

She said, “If you want to see the Socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes.”

“In President Trump’s America, we light things up. We don’t dim them down. We build things up, we don’t burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag,” she added.

Watch the full speech here:

