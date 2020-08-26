Indian Software Developer Honoured With US Citizenship; Donald Trump Lauds 'fantastic Job'

In a rare neutralisation ceremony on the second day of Republican National Convention 2020, US President Donald Trump conferred five immigrants with US citizenship including Indian software developer, Sudha Sundari Narayanan. Lauding her “fantastic job”, Trump noted Narayan’s “phenomenal success” after arriving in the United States 13 years ago. On Tuesday, August 25 (local time), Donald Trump congratulated the Indian with her Certificate of Citizenship.

"Sudha is a talented software developer and she and her husband are raising two beautiful, wonderful children ‘the apples of your life’. Thank you very much and congratulations. Fantastic job," Donald Trump said.

Apart from India’s Narayan, immigrants from Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana also stood in line during the ceremony that took place in the White House. All five of them were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf with their right hand raised and America’s flag in the left, while Donald Trump overlooked.

'No greater honour' than US citizenship says Trump

The US President also described all the immigrants as lawful members of the United States and said that they learned the nation’s history and even embraced the US values. According to him, there is “no greater honour” or privilege than receiving US citizenship. After providing each one of them with Certificate of Citizenship, Trump congratulated them all and said it was an honour to be with them.

“Today America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's Earth. Congratulations,” Trump said.

“It's not so easy. You went through a lot and we appreciate you being here with us today. You've earned the most prized treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It's called American citizenship. There is no higher honour and no greater privilege,” he added.

He also noted that US Bill of Rights, that comprises of first ten amendments to the US Constitution, is now for the newest citizens of America to support, protect, and defend. He added that “As citizens, you're now stewards of this magnificent nation, a family comprised of every race, colour, religion, creed, united by the bonds of love.”

WATCH: Republican National Convention - Night 2: Land of Opportunity #RNC2020 https://t.co/xvc2ON3oAv — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2020

