Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, is the latest person from US President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for coronavirus. Kimberly Guilfoyle, an American attorney, former Fox News television personality, and a senior fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign tested positive after she travelled to be with Trump during his recent South Dakota rally. Kimberly did not come in direct contact with Trump and was not seen at the rally as well, reported some media houses. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US President has tested negative for COVID-19, according to media reports.

Last month, six White House staffers had also tested positive for coronavirus after Donald Trump's June 20 Tulsa rally, which critics had criticised for not being in accordance with health guidelines as supporters of the president were spotted without face coverings. Those who attended the Tulsa rally were asked to sign a waiver that read they won't be able to sue if they contract COVID-19 at the event. US President Donald Trump has garnered a lot of criticism for downplaying the coronavirus threat and often appearing in public without a face mask. The recent case of Donald Trump's son's girlfriend testing positive for the disease comes as the United States recorded it's biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections, which shot up by over 53,000 cases.

COVID-19 in the US

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.7 million coronavirus cases so far, of which at least 1,29,434 people have lost their lives to date. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 32,137 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 15,164 deaths. The latest jump in infections forced states to stall reopening of businesses, particularly in California, which has become the new hot spot in the country. The United States on July 1 had recorded nearly 50,000 new cases and on June 26, the country had recorded over 40,000 cases. Meanwhile, the global tally stands at 11 million cases and over 5,25,000 deaths as of July 3.

