Adhir Ranjan Counters Trump's Motera Rally Numbers, Says Mujibur Rahman Had 10 Lakh In '72

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a jibe at the United States President Donald Trump over the 'Namaste Trump' event that took place on Monday in Ahmedabad. Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury recalled the visit of Bangladesh leader Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman's visit to India in 1972. He said that as per Trump's claim, the Ahmedabad rally was the largest rally ever in India for any foreign leader but during Rahman's visit there were over ten lakh people who attended the rally at Kolkata brigade parade ground.

President Trump claimed the Gujrat stadium has witnessed the largest rally ever in India for any foreign head of state. May I remind everybody that on 6th Feb 1972 in Kolkata brigade parade ground, 10 lac people cheered wildly for Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 26, 2020

Rahman's visit to India

At the invitation of the Indian government, Bangabandhu visited Calcutta from February 6 to 8, 1972. He was welcomed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, leader of Bangladesh had arrived at Calcutta airport and was welcomed by Indira Gandhi. During his stay, he addressed a huge gathering in Calcutta, thanking them for their assistance and co-operation with Bangladesh's people during the War of Liberation.

'Six to 10 million people'

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump had made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that there will 10 million people to greet him on his arrival for his maiden visit to India. President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Ahmedabad on February 24 for their maiden visit to India.

Speaking to reporters at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 18, Trump said that Modi told him that "we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event. So it's going to be very exciting. But he says between the stadium and the airport, we'll have about 7 million people. So it's going to be very exciting. I hope you all enjoy it."

Earlier on February 20, Trump upped the crowd size by three million at a 'Keep America Great' rally in Colorado.

"I hear, they are going to have 10 million people. They say anywhere from six to 10 million people are going to be showing up along the route to one of the largest stadiums in the world, the largest cricket stadium in the world, which is brand new and beautiful," said Trump, who is seeking reelection in the November presidential polls.

