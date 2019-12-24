Donald Trump Continues Rant Against Wind Turbines, Says 'never Understood Wind'

United States President Donald Trump in a weekend speech to young conservative on December 21 made 'bizarre' claims about wind, stating that manufacturing of turbines creates 'fumes' that 'are spewing into the air'. Trump said, “I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much”. Apart from windmills Trump also spoke about Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He further spoke about his recent impeachment and the so-called 'Never Trumpiers' in the Republican party who he said were “the dumbest human beings on earth”.

While speaking about wind turbines he said, “I’ve studied it better than anybody I know. I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much. They’re noisy. They kill the birds. You want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen in your life”.

READ: Senate Leaders At Impasse Over Trump Impeachment Trial

He went on to say, “But they’re manufactured tremendous — if you’re into this — tremendous fumes. Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint — fumes are spewing into the air. Right? Spewing. Whether it’s in China, Germany, it’s going into the air. It’s our air, their air, everything — right?”.

TRUMP: "They were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they want to put you in jail for 10 years. A windmill will kill many. It’s true. And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That’s true, by the way.” pic.twitter.com/DvkJqa4MNO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 23, 2019

READ: President Trump Signs Measure To Preserve Native Languages

What's next after impeachment?

While the US President made 'false' claims about windmills, his removal from the office will be decided in Republican-led House-Senate amid his impeachment. In what is next for the defiant US President, these charges of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' will be in Senate for a trial. The house with Republican majority sits as a High Court in which the senators 'consider evidence, hear witnesses' and then vote to acquit or convict Trump.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. However, the Senate also has the power to disqualify the official from holding public offices in the future. In case Trump is only convicted just this time, he will continue to take part in the race of President in 2020. However, if the Senate decides to permanently disqualify Trump, he will not be seen holding a government office again. In contrary to this, the White House has already said that the Senate will exonerate Trump and will 'set things in order'.

READ: Australian PM Thanks Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump For Sending Firefighters

READ: Trump Takes Credit For Bill Signed By Obama, Written By John McCain And Bernie Sanders