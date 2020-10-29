Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris For Her Laugh, Asks Is 'something Wrong With Her?'

US President Donald Trump mocked Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris for her laughter, targeting another irrelevant aspect of leadership. Addressing a re-election campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump mentioned her frequent burst of laughter during a television appearance and suggested there’s “something wrong” with the California Senator.

“(Joe) Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris… Did you see her last night on television with a laugh?” asked Trump, referring to her appearance on US television show '60 Minutes'.

"Did you see his performance on that show? The only thing almost as bad was Kamala, with the laugh. Haha, that’s so funny. Hahaha. She kept laughing. I said, ‘Is there something wrong with her, too?’", adding that she kept laughing at “serious questions”.

In August, Kamala Harris made history at the Democratic National Convention as she accepted the party’s nomination for vice president, becoming the first woman of colour on a major-party ticket. But Trump Kept on attacking Harris over baseless claims and irrelevant issues over the past few months after Joe Biden declared her as running mate.

Past attacks

During a White House news conference, Trump targeted Harris with false claims over her eligibility for the office because of her origin. Trump referred to an opinion article in Newsweek written by conservative law professor John Eastman to stoke the baseless claims that he long promoted from his predecessor Barack Obama.

"I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements," said Trump, calling Eastman “very highly qualified, very talented lawyer”.

Eastman, who lost to Harris in the Republican primary to be California's attorney general in 2010, said that there are some questions about the eligibility for the position. Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, making her constitutionally eligible to be both vice president and president.

Trump has also targeted the Indian-origin Democrat in the past over her "weak" performance in Democratic primaries last year, calling her an opponent “everyone dreams of”. Shortly after Biden’s announced Harris’s name as his running mate, Trump said that he was surprised by the pick as she was "nasty" and "disrespectful" to Biden during the primary.

