'Great Timing' Says Trump On Pete Buttigieg's Decision To pull out Of  White House Race

Pete Buttigieg, one of the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination has decided to suspend his campaign. According to reports, people close to Buttigieg on anonymity have confirmed that the former mayor has decided to withdraw from the White House race. US President Donald Trump has reacted to the latest development in the Democratic camp as he took the opportunity to attack his rival, Joe Biden.

Donald Trump in his tweet alleged that all of Buttigieg's votes will go to Joe Biden, who is also in the race for the candidature. Trump termed it as the real beginning of the Democrats taking Bernie Sanders out of play.

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran was one of the two most impressive candidates in the Democratic field, other being Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg's campaign

Buttigieg announced that he would run for the 2020 presidential election in January last year. Buttigieg officially launched his campaign on April 14 from his constituency South Bend. Buttigieg became the first openly gay person to launch a major presidential campaign and emerged as one of the main candidates for the Democratic party.

Buttigieg was giving Bernie Sanders a tough competition in the race for candidacy as he finished second with 24 percent votes in New Hampshire primary on February 12, where the Vermont senator claimed victory with 26 percent votes. Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses as he again finished as the top two candidates among Democrats.

Lead Image Credit: AP

