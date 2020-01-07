Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Fur After Posting Plea For Wildlife In Aus Bushfire

American Billionaire Kylie Jenner was criticised for wearing mink fur slippers after posting a plea for Australia's wildlife. The irony in the pictures, much to the embarrassment of Kylie Jenner was quickly spotted by the Internet with many people criticising her for the irresponsible behaviour.

"Eat the Rich"

Jenner who posted the picture wearing the Luise Vuitton slippers in her Instagram story has received severe flak from people. Many have pointed at the irony by saying that she is heartbroken about the animals dying in the bushfires but not about the mink that died for her £1,000 slippers. One user posted screenshots of her story and then googled images of Mink with the caption that read "Eat the rich". Another post mentioned that it is an extremely callous behaviour. Read what people had to say:

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, 🤡 circus time booboo — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘻 (@SERENDlPITITTY) January 6, 2020

little did Kylie Jenner know that minks are getting killed just as cruel as all of the koalas in Australien were killed — sophie is heartless and blinded by the lights (@bitchidkxo) January 7, 2020

Read: Kylie Jenner Changes Insta Caption After Fan Mentions Devastating Australian Bushfires

Read: Move Over The Short Icy-blue Hair, Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2020 With A Sunny Yellow Mane

Mink is the most popular farmed animal in the US which is gassed and skinned for its skin. Also, this is not the first time when The Kardashian siblings have been criticized for wearing animal fur.

Never forget Kim’s fur bikini.....in real snow. An animal died so it’s fur could be used for a useless bikini.....in the snow. I unfollowed her this day and have never followed her again. And will never. pic.twitter.com/1pgPh8ngHO — Shady (@DJBattyBoy) January 6, 2020

No, I can ABSOLUTELY blame Kylie Jenner, one of the most influential people in the world. She literally started a trend that caused an influx of young girls getting lip fillers, she knows her power and influence. — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 7, 2020

Read: Kylie Jenner Has A Wild NYE; Stuns In Silver Holographic Dress

Read: Travis Scott On Kylie Jenner After Split: I Love Her And Will Always Do

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.