Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Fur After Posting Plea For Wildlife In Aus Bushfire

Hollywood News

American Billionaire Kylie Jenner was recently criticised for wearing mink fur slippers after posting a plea for wildlife in Australian Bushfire crisis.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

American Billionaire Kylie Jenner was criticised for wearing mink fur slippers after posting a plea for Australia's wildlife. The irony in the pictures, much to the embarrassment of Kylie Jenner was quickly spotted by the Internet with many people criticising her for the irresponsible behaviour. 

"Eat the Rich"

Jenner who posted the picture wearing the Luise Vuitton slippers in her Instagram story has received severe flak from people. Many have pointed at the irony by saying that she is heartbroken about the animals dying in the bushfires but not about the mink that died for her £1,000 slippers. One user posted screenshots of her story and then googled images of Mink with the caption that read "Eat the rich". Another post mentioned that it is an extremely callous behaviour. Read what people had to say:

Mink is the most popular farmed animal in the US which is gassed and skinned for its skin. Also, this is not the first time when The Kardashian siblings have been criticized for wearing animal fur. 

Published:
