Queen Elizabeth Demands Clarity On Harry, Meghan's Future Role In 72 Hours: Media Report

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth has now ordered to clear the confusion over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be resolved within the next 72 hours. As per media reports, the Duke and Duchess could leave Britain as early as next week.

Reportedly, the Queen was first spotted after Meghan and Hary’s announcement on Friday. She informed the authorities to solve the dispute by Tuesday evening. It will be the first public appearance of Prince Harry after the royal spilt announcement.

Prince Hary and Meghan Markle announce ‘stepping back’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per the statement released via their official Instagram handle, will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent." However, they reiterated that they will continue to fully support the Queen.

Members of royal families who relinquished their titles

It is not the first time that members of royal families have relinquished their titles to live a relatively common life. King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite and divorcee, in 1937 which threatened a constitutional crisis in the United Kingdom. The couple lived together until Edward’s death in 1972 and Wallis died in 1986 at the age of 89.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip was born in the royal family of Greece and Denmark but had to relinquish the title to marry the Queen and subsequently accepted the English title. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, married a commoner Mark Phillips who turned down the offer of Earldom.

