Donald Trump Says It Is 'unnecessary' To Postpone US Elections Amid Coronavirus Scare

While the world is rocked with the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump has said on March 17 that it is “unnecessary” to postpone the upcoming US elections in the wake of the pandemic. Major events around the world have either been postponed or cancelled as the fatal virus, which had originated in China in December 2019, continues to spread to more than 160 countries and has infected over 180,000 people around the world.

The US President, himself had suggested delaying the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the coronavirus tightens it grip worldwide, disrupting thousands of lives with major cities under lockdown. However, postponing of the US presidential elections which are scheduled in the month of November of this year deemed “not a very good thing” for Trump. The comments by the US President came shortly after Ohio announced that it was cancelling the in-person voting on March 18 Democratic presidential primary.

‘Do your part’

Meanwhile, Trump had shared a video on March 16 raising awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. The confirmed cases in the US have reached 4,725 with at least 93 deaths and Trump urged citizens to “do your part”. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, “we're in this together”.

The US President also urged its citizens to “take it easy” and that “it will all pass” in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments on March 16 in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the “disappointment” of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods.



