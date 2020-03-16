Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Closes For Cleaning After Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The United States President Donald Trump's world-famous Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has been closed to undergoing a deep cleaning after multiple cases of coronavirus were reported by people who had been on the premises recently. The development came after three guests with confirmed contact with Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence tested positive for the virus.

According to reports, members of the Mar-a-Lago resort were notified via email that the property will remain close on March 16 for cleaning. As per reports, the beach club, which is separate from the main area will remain open and dinner will be served as usual on Tuesday through Saturday. The ballroom in the resort will also be cleaned as it is where Trump along with 900 guests attended a fundraiser brunch following which one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, President Donald Trump on March 14 took a test for coronavirus and tested negative. The White House said that Trump met and had dinner with the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his team. Following the meet, three members from Bolsonaro's team tested positive for the virus who reportedly had taken pictures with Trump and had come in close contact with the president.

Coronavirus outbreak

The United States has so far recorded 3,802 cases of coronavirus, of which 122 cases came in the last 24 hours and 73 of them have recovered fully. According to data acquired by worldometer, the United States has logged in 69 deaths since the virus first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in the country is above 3,600 of which 10 patients remain under critical condition.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,500 lives across the world and has infected over 1,69,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.