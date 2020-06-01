Donald Trump Slammed For Hiding In White House Bunker During Protests

US President Donald Trump on May 29 reportedly took shelter in a bunker inside the White House after anti-racism protesters laid siege to the presidential estate. After the news of Trump taking shelter inside a bunker broke out, people and politicians on social media lashed out at the Conservative leader for not being tough. Netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with posts taking a jibe at the US President.

105K dead

1.8M infected

40M jobless

Nationwide protests against police brutality

Police firing on peaceful protestors & media



At this critical junction for our nation, Donald Trump is...in a bunker hiding from the public.



This may well be the defining moment of his presidency https://t.co/Lsge4MyuGx — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 1, 2020

For the first time since 1889, the lights of the White House were turned off, The President Donald Trump takes refuge in the bunker, and fires are started in the surroundings. Explosions, protests and injuries reported in Washington, D.C.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I6m9khHvlv — ven (@hiddlesgold) June 1, 2020

Trump turned off the White House lights & hid in a bunker. I like presidents who don't hide in bunkers.#BunkerBoy pic.twitter.com/C6mtxlBKeq — Mary (@MaryKandilian) June 1, 2020

Trump tweets violent rhetoric from his underground bunker, while @JoeBiden visits protests. #VoteForEmpathy — Jason W. Sidabras (@ActEPR) June 1, 2020

The scene outside of the White House as police and secret service prevent protestors from storming the building. U.S. leader Trump spending the night inside a bunker. #ICantBreathe #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3Cje4S2Sfi — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 1, 2020

America is literally on fire. The police are murdering people. The plague is still happening. And President Donald Trump is hiding in an underground bunker. Welcome to the month of June. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 1, 2020

Read: Violent Protests Allow Trump To Tweet About Looting Rather Than Murder By Police Officer: Cuomo

Donald Trump on May 30 took to his Twitter handle to hail the Secret Service for handling the protesters professionally. He also lashed out at demonstrations saying that they would have been greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer. Trump further attacked the Democratic Mayor of Washington DC for failing to handle the situation and for not letting the DC police get involved. Trump, however, is facing criticism for not initiating talks with the demonstrations, who are demanding reforms in policing and an end on racial profiling.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Briefly Taken To Underground Bunker As Protests Turned Violent: Report

US protests

The protests erupted across the United States over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising were reported from many major cities across the country with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes.

Read: Trump Unleashes Attack On 'all Dems' For Handling Protests, Says 'world Is Laughing'

Read: Donald Trump Says Protesters Would Have Been Met With 'vicious Dogs And Ominous Weapons'