Donald Trump Slammed For Hiding In White House Bunker During Protests

Donald Trump on May 29 reportedly took shelter in a bunker inside the White House after anti-racism protesters laid siege to the presidential estate.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
US President Donald Trump on May 29 reportedly took shelter in a bunker inside the White House after anti-racism protesters laid siege to the presidential estate. After the news of Trump taking shelter inside a bunker broke out, people and politicians on social media lashed out at the Conservative leader for not being tough. Netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with posts taking a jibe at the US President. 

Donald Trump on May 30 took to his Twitter handle to hail the Secret Service for handling the protesters professionally. He also lashed out at demonstrations saying that they would have been greeted with vicious dogs had they come closer. Trump further attacked the Democratic Mayor of Washington DC for failing to handle the situation and for not letting the DC police get involved. Trump, however, is facing criticism for not initiating talks with the demonstrations, who are demanding reforms in policing and an end on racial profiling.

The protests erupted across the United States over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising were reported from many major cities across the country with luxury stores and other properties destroyed and some burnt to ashes. 

