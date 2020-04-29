Survey: 67% People Believe Coronavirus Would Postpone US Elections

A recently conducted survey has revealed that the presidential elections in the US scheduled for November this year would be disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The survey by Pew Research Center was conducted between April 7 and 12 on 4,917 American adults. The survey also discovered that a majority of American preferring voting by mail if infections continued.

The results of the survey revealed that 67 per cent of Americans believed that it was 'very likely' or 'somewhat likely' that the COVID-19 pandemic would significantly hamper people’s ability to vote in the presidential elections. Apart from that, a majority of people were confident that the elections would be conducted fairly and accurately. However, out of them, a 46 per cent democrats were less confident about the fairness of the election. The survey also found out that a striking 70 per cent people preferred voting by mail. Out of the total, nearly 52 per cent favoured conducting all election by mails.

'Trump will postpone elections'

This comes as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly predicted that President Donald Trump will try to postpone the November elections. During an online fundraiser on April 24, Biden said that the US President will come up with some rationale on why the elections can not be held in November and, in an attempt to win the presidency again, he will try to postpone it.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” said Biden, according to a pool report of an online campaign event. Trump is facing criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The White House coronavirus task force press briefing has also come under fire due to the regular confrontation of the US President with the reporters and his evasive answers on COVID-19 response.

Image credits: Chris Phan/Wikimedia commons