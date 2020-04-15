US Presidential Elections: Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as a Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential elections. Warren, who exited the Democratic Primary race after Super Tuesday due to unimpressive results last month, took to Twitter to announce the endorsement in a bid to mobilise support for fellow Democrat.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

The Democrats, who looked bitterly divided a few weeks ago, have now joined the force in order to ensure the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump in November elections. In a video shared on her Twitter account, Warren described how the former Vice President grew on the “ragged edge” of the middle class and committed to public service early in life.

Referring to the ongoing pandemic and devastation caused by it in the United States, Warren emphasised the need for empathy and said it is more important than ever that the next President restores faith in “good” and “effective” government. She added that Biden knows the importance of integrity, competence, and heart to save lives and livelihoods as the health crisis has claimed thousands of lives and led to massive unemployment.

“We can’t afford to let Donald Trump endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American...I have seen the Vice President help a community heal,” said Warren.

Sanders' endorsement

Earlier on April 13, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had announced his endorsement of Biden for the upcoming presidential elections and called on his supporters to help former Vice President win the polls. Sanders and Warren have been the part of the progressive movement and have constantly pushed for progressive policies including taxing wealthy people and ensuring medicare for all. The moderate wing of Democrats have maintained distance with the policies pitched by the duo but it remains to be seen whether Biden chooses someone from the progressive wing as his running mate.

