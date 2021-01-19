'Violence Will Never Be Justified': First Lady Melania Trump Bids Farewell

Days after the US Capitol riots, First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday in her farewell speech urged people to be "passionate in everything" but never resort to violence. Speaking for the last time as the US First Lady, Melania Trump in a video message said, "Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified."

Melania Trump shares her last video message as the US First Lady

Expressing concern for the citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed thousands of lives in the US, Melania urged all to "use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable as millions of vaccines are now being delivered". In her speech, she also conveyed condolences to the kin of Coronavirus victims and thanked "nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, manufacturing workers, truck drivers, and so many others who are working to save lives."

The US First Lady also spoke about her campaign "BE BEST", stating that it has evolved into a platform encouraging global leaders to discuss issues impacting the lives of children and share solutions. According to the White House, the mission of BE BEST focuses on some of the major issues being faced by children today. As the name suggests, the goal of the program is to encourage children to be best in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional and physical health.

Wrapping up her speech, Melania said, "As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best. I ask parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free. And to lead by example and care for others in your community."

Urging all Americans to be the Ambassador of 'BE BEST', the US First Lady said, "Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith." On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be taking the oath.

US Capitol Siege

Earlier on January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid. As per the AP reports, the outgoing President had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim that massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal".

