'Nobody In 50 Years Has Been Weaker On China Than Sleepy Joe Biden': US President Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday attacked former Vice President and likely Democratic party nominee Joe Biden saying that nobody in 50 years has been "weaker" on China than Biden. Trump alleged that Biden was "asleep" at the wheel and gave China "everything they wanted" including rip-off trade deals. "I am getting it all back!," the US President added.

'He later apologized!'

In another tweet, Trump said that "sleepy" Joe Biden (mostly his reps.) "went crazy" when the US President ahd banned people coming in from China in late January. "He called me 'xenophobic' & then went equally 'nuts”'when we let in 44,000 people - until he was told they were American citizens coming home. He later apologised!" Trump added.

Nobody in 50 years has been WEAKER on China than Sleepy Joe Biden. He was asleep at the wheel. He gave them EVERYTHING they wanted, including rip-off Trade Deals. I am getting it all back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Biden makes first in-person appearance

Meanwhile, Joe Biden made his first in-person public appearance in more than two months on Monday as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home. Since abruptly cancelling a March 10 rally in Cleveland at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has waged much of his campaign from his home in Wilmington.

When Biden emerged on Monday, he wore a face mask, in contrast to President Donald Trump who has refused to cover his face in public despite health officials' suggestions. Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, laid a wreath of white flowers tied with a bow and bowed their heads in silence at the park.

Trump cites 'great reviews' for his COVID-19 response

Meanwhile, the United States remains the worst affected country in the world for COVID-19. As the country's death toll nears the 100,000 mark, Donald Trump said on Monday that he has received “great reviews” over his government’s handling of the health crisis caused by “Chinese Virus”. The Trump administration has been facing severe backlash not only for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic ‘poorly’ but also for politicising the crisis with repeated attacks on China and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Testing, Medical Supply Distribution, we made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing. Most importantly, we helped a lot of great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

As of May 26, according to Johns Hopkins University tally, the US has recorded over 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 infection with at least 98,034 deaths.

