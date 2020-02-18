Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Posts Wrong Image Of Daytona 500

United States President Donald Trump's campaign manager tweeted the photo from 2004 from when former US President George W Bush attended NASCAR's most prestigious race. In order to publicise the Republican president's leadership, Brad Pascale tweeted the wrong photo and said that “Trump won Daytona 500 before it even started”. However, as the internet users pointed out that it was not the case on the ground on February 16 when Trump had attended the event, Pascale deleted the post and then shared the original image with the same caption.

.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started. pic.twitter.com/nzZXK6Gww6 — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 16, 2020

Read - Sanders Blasts Trump And Bloomberg At Tacoma Rally

Yesterday I predicted Trump would flub the Daytona PR stunt. I see his campaign manager posted this picture of giant crowd during the W. Bush years. It wasn't true & it was a copyright infringement. Nice job! https://t.co/mU4MIwMsuv pic.twitter.com/20ZIbrJJuT — J Whitfield Larrabee (@jwlarrabee) February 18, 2020

However, even after Pascale's measure to correct the post, the backlash from the netizens did not stop. People had screenshotted the wrong post by Trump's campaign manager and accused him of posting the image from 2004 because in 2020, the stadium was comparatively empty and the image even showcased some empty seats. One of the Twitter users also said that “they lie about everything”. From jokes to anger, netizens were seen criticising the Trump administration for “wasting” taxpayers' money for a “failed campaign”.

Taxpayer dollars wasted for narcissist vanity project. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) February 17, 2020

Read - Ivanka Trump Sparks Outrage For Wearing Hijab During Her Visit To Mosque In UAE

Donald Trump joins Hitler's propaganda politics by taking a lap at the #Daytona500https://t.co/cv7nWSqvle — vlh (@coton_luver) February 17, 2020

That’s a lot of empty seats. No wonder you substituted a pic from Bush43’s trip to Daytona in 2004 and pretended it was Trump. pic.twitter.com/RU3jszZqWU — your plucky guide to the parody alternate universe (@kushibo) February 16, 2020

Re-election campaign at NASCAR's event

Trump completed a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on February 16 in his presidential limousine. Becoming only the second US President in history to attend the event and reportedly drew cheers from fans at NASCAR's reportedly most prestigious race. In an effort to ramp-up the campaign for his re-election in November 2020 after getting acquitted from Senate of all impeachment charges, Trump served as grand marshal at the annual National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

Read - Yogi Adityanath To Visit Agra To Review Preparations Ahead Of Trump's Visit

Read - Buttigieg: Dems Must Visualize Trump Out Of Office