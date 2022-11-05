Donald Trump's Family Trolls Sacked Twitter Employees, Clearly Still Miffed He Was Removed

Elon Musk is firing nearly half of Twitter's staff, which is nearly 3,500 people as Twitter employed around 7,500 people before Tesla CEO's acquisition. Former US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. could not resist the temptation to take a dig at the fired Twitter employees, clearly still miffed that his father was banned on the platform. Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of men working in construction sites, to showcase what actual work looks like.

Hey Twitter ex employees… Found some jobs for ya. pic.twitter.com/PYZTdWRNA4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2022

The Trump family has been involved in the construction business since the days of Donald Trump's father, who built frugal apartments in working class areas of New York. Donald Trump expanded the family's business and under him the Trump family went from owning buildings in working class areas of New York to Fifth Avenue of New York. Twitter has been criticised for being a firm which basically "acts like a day care centre for grown up children".

Why are Twitter employees being mocked?

This is “a day in the life of a Twitter employee.” No wonder @elonmusk is firing 75% of them pic.twitter.com/cAHOuni765 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 26, 2022

Back on 24th October, a video uploaded on Tiktok by a Twitter employee depicting what a day in her life looks like went viral. Within the next two days, the video went viral on all other social media platforms, including Twitter. So when people learnt that Musk is firing 50 per cent of Twitter's employees, many on Twitter had a good laugh at the expense of people who were laid off. Founder of the venture capital firm Andressen Horowitz, Marc Andressen, in a recent podcast, talked about how Twitter was a bloated company where most of the people don't actually add any value and keep collecting the generous salary.

Balaji Srinivasan, a former professor of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science at Stanford, also made a similar point by stating that most companies start with people who are performers and as they grow, the companies become more inefficient by hiring people who act like an internal bureaucracy within the company. It is worth noting that Marc and Balaji are both friends of Musk. Balaji worked as a partner at Andressen Horowitz and set up the venture capital firm's crypto and bio arm. The person who now manages that crypto arm, Sriram Krishnan, is helping Musk with the Twitter rejig.