Donald Trump's Press Secretary Accidentally Reveals Bank Details Of US President

White House Press Secretary appeared to inadvertently reveal US President Donald Trump’s personal bank details to the world while highlighting his contribution. During a press conference on May 22, Kayleigh McEnany announced that the US President would donate his quarterly paycheque to the Department of Health and Human Services to support the response against coronavirus.

However, McEnany ended up revealing all banking details of Trump when she held up the $100,000 cheque for White House reporters. While mock promotional cheques are often used for television to conceal sensitive account information, an official told the New York Times that mock cheques were never used in the briefing.

The week was marred with Trump’s controversial statements and actions related to the coronavirus pandemic. During a visit to a Ford Motor Co plant in Michigan, the US President refused to wear a face mask, drawing flak from all corners. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Trump is a “petulant child” who refuses to follow the rules.

Heated exchange

Speaking to CNN, Nessel said that Trump is sending a message that he doesn't care about people's health and welfare and only cares about himself. Trump retorted that Nessel should not be taking her “anger and stupidity” out on Ford Motor. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that the company might get upset with the Michigan Attorney General and leave the state “like so many others have”. Nessel replied to Trump saying he seems to have a problem with all the three women running the state.

Hi! 👋After struggling with our Gov & SOS, impressed you know my name. Seems like you have a problem with all 3 women who run MI-as well as your ability to tell the truth. The auto industry has been thriving for years bc of our incredible auto workers & companies. #UnionStrong https://t.co/qKDINknn2O — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 22, 2020

Declaring houses of worship "essential" to American life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump ordered the governors on May 22 to open all the religious places immediately. He alleged that some governors have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but left places of faith.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend,” Trump said during his short briefing at the White House.

