EAM Jaishankar, Japan's Motegi Exchange Views On Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific Events

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 22 September, met with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA session. Both the leaders had a “good exchange” of views on Afghanistan. In a tweet, the EAM said that he appreciated the Japanese Foreign Ministers insights on Indo-Pacific issues.

Always nice to meet FM @moteging of Japan.



Appreciated his insights on Indo-Pacific events.



A good exchange of views on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/1llVp5nTR3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2021

The meeting between Jaishankar and Motegi came after the two leaders participated in the foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries, which also saw the participation of Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca and Germany's Heiko Maas. Following the meeting, the ministers reaffirmed in a joint statement that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

It is worth mentioning that Jaishankar is in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Previously, he had held several bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. He also met his counterparts from France, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, and discussed issues related to the Indo-Pacific.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan. While calling for a broad-based inclusive government in the war-ravaged nation, the EAM said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any many should be implemented. Jaishakar further went on to say that India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.

Biden to host PM Modi on Sept 24

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States to hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, attend QUAD Summit and address the UNGA. Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their bilateral meeting on 24 September. The same day, the US President will also host the QUAD Leaders’ Summit with PM Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

(Image: Twitter)



