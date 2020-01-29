Massive Earthquake Measuring 7.7 On Richter Scale Hits Miami, Caribbean

A devastating earthquake reportedly hit south of Cuba on January 28 where the aftershocks were felt as far as Miami and triggered panic in the Cayman Islands where it reportedly destroyed the open sinkholes. No casualties or serious damage to the property have been reported so far, according to the reports. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit in the sea between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km). According to the reports, several aftershocks were felt, which includes a 6.1 magnitude nearer to the Cayman Islands, after the main earthquake.

READ: Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Jamaica

BREAKING: A magnitude 7.3 #earthquake just occurred in the Caribbean Sea, just northwest of Jamaica, according to the USGS. pic.twitter.com/OCa5wXwCmZ — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) January 28, 2020

Fire-rescue department responded to multiple calls

A 44-year-old risk manager on the islands, Jewel Hydes, reportedly said that the residents reported drains blowing open and sinkholes appearing. He added that it was really horrifying as everyone on the island remained in shock. Several downtown buildings were evacuated as office workers rushed out for safety in Miami, Florida, as per reports. The Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue department answered to multiple calls about high-rise buildings swaying. As per reports, the department confirmed that it had no reports of injuries or structural damage.

READ: Turkey Hunts For Earthquake Survivors As Death Toll Hits 31

The quake occurred at around 7:10 pm (UTC) and its epicentre was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, about 125 kilometres northwest of the coastal town of Lucea. The tremors were felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba. The quake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving a crack on roads, as per reports. Several South Florida buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County officials. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake could generate waves 1 to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize.

READ: Death Toll From Eastern Turkey Earthquake Climbs To 21

READ: Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska's Aleutian Islands

