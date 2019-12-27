Eight-year-old US Girl Donates 600lbs Of Pet Food To Animal Shelter For Christmas

An eight-year-old girl has decided not to ask for Christmas presents this holiday season but instead asked for pet food which she later donated to an animal shelter this Christmas. The girl donated roughly 600 lbs of pet food to the Tri-cities Animal Shelter in Pasco, Wahington.

Donating pet food to shelters for Christmas

All young Landyn Wadsworth wanted for Christmas was money so that she could buy pet food for homeless animals living in the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. The shelter later shared a picture of Landyn standing next to and being dwarfed by the mountain of pet food that she donated to the shelter. Landyn's generosity at this time of the year inspired those who heard about her actions and the charity received even more donations over the holidays.

Thanks to the efforts of eight-year-old Landyn, the resident of Tri-City Animal shelter will not be going hungry any time soon. Alisha Wadsworth, Landyn's proud mother while talking to local media said that her daughter has been doing stuff like this since 2016 when she was just 5 years old.

Landyn's mother added that it all began when her daughter visited an animal shelter and felt sad for the animals there. While Landyn could not give all the animals a forever home she could help out and try to ensure that they did not go hungry.

Apparently she has already begun planning for 2020 and is hoping to raise even more funds for next year.

In related news, an elderly couple from New York donated nearly 1,000 instruments to the Rochester School District through the Education Foundation. Charlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel's passion to restore old instruments, made every day a Christmas for the children of the school. Stansel, a retired chemist and Hale, a retired doctor are nearly in their 80s and reportedly have been very active in making the instruments return to their former glory and then give them away in hundreds. The couple reportedly started buying old instruments a few years ago after Stansel took a class in instrument repair.

