Elon Musk Tweets Cybertruck Defeating Ford F-150 In Tug-of-war, Ford Wants Rematch

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk took on Twitter to furiously post about the new Tesla Cybertruck since it was unveiled on November 21. The company took a swipe at its opponent Ford F-150 which is the best-selling truck in the United States. Cybertruck was put against the F-150 for a game of tug-of-war and Ford lost. However, since the video shows Tesla's truck easily pulling the Ford truck, the Ford X founder, Sunny Madra has asked for a rematch. Musk has agreed to the challenge and said, 'Bring it on'. The video posted by Musk has crossed more than 12 million views and people have started a conversation about the competition being fair.

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

hey @elonmusk send us a cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you 😉😉😉https://t.co/H3v6dCZeV5 — sunny madra (@sundeep) November 25, 2019

Strength test failure

In his 25-minutes presentation, Musk talked about the importance of entering the pickup segment and said, “We need something different. We need sustainable energy now”. But in an embarrassment to Musk, the strength test of ‘Tesla Armour Glass’ failed after designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball to show it was 'shatterproof'. One can order a Cybertruck by paying $100 which is fully refundable. Customers will be able to complete the configuration as production nears in late 2021 and in case of cancellation of pre-order before delivery pre-order payment will be fully refunded. “Until your final configuration is matched to a vehicle, you may make changes to your Vehicle Configuration,” said the company.

Glass window: *Is made of glass*



Solid steel ball: “I’m about to end this mans whole career”#Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/5cqj21yqek — Mason (@masonmaelstrom) November 22, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the much-hyped electric pickup truck or the ‘Cybertruck’ at an event in Los Angeles on November 21. Hours before the event, Musk informed about it quoting his tweet from 2012 where he wished to create a Tesla super truck with “crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like it's on rails”. Tesla revealed the base version of the Cybertruck starting at $39, 900 with a range of 250 miles and tow capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version which will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds. The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49, 900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With a range of up to 300 miles, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds.

