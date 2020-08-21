Meghan Markle Calls For 'change' In 2020 US Presidential Polls, Urges People To Vote

On August 20, Meghan Markle called for a “change” in the upcoming US presidential election, breaking away from the British Royalty tradition, giving her opinion on digital “voter registration couch party”, according to reports. Organized by an election outreach group co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama, known as ‘When We All Vote’, the meeting aimed to seek support for the democratic contender opposite President Trump in US November 3, 2020 elections. Markle appealed to the public to evaluate “what was at stake this year”, in the session. Insisting that the Americans needed to turn the page to bring the change they had so long deserved, Markle said, people must vote to honour those that know what “community” was all about.

While Markle refrained from mentioning President Trump’s name in specific, she subtly indicated her rebuke for his Presidency. Duchess of Sussex urged the women of the United States to cast their vote wisely in the upcoming presidential elections at ‘When All Women Vote Couch’s’ live-streamed event. “If you aren't voting, you're complicit,” she was heard saying in the online streaming video in a virtual address from her new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. Meghan had moved to California earlier this year after she exited from the British royal duties along with Prince Harry, her husband.

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Return To The UK, Says Author Omid Scobie

Read: Meghan Markle Picks Up A British Accent After Spending Two Years In UK

Supported Black Lives Matter movement

Markle voiced support for Joe Biden and the Vice President candidate, lawyer Kamala Harris, the first-ever Indian origin black woman nominated for Vice presidency. Markle earlier supported the Black Lives Matter movement at Los Angeles as she was spotted with the protesting mob demonstrating against the police brutality due to racial profiling. Both Markle and Prince Harry also spoke in the US media about their desire of standing for a cause and being on the side of something “meaningful”. The couple also announced the plans to launch a charity named A’rchewell’ in the US-inspired by the name of their son Archie.

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Purchase A Home In Santa Barbara: Reports

Read: Meghan Markle Says 'it's Good To Be Home' As She Returns To US After 10 Years

(Image Credit: AP)