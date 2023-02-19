Ex-WH Doctor Rebuts Biden's Medical Report, Says His Mental Health Is 'in Total Decline'

Ronny Jackson, the erstwhile physician of the White House, rebutted the latest medical report on US President Joe Biden's health, claiming that the government is attempting to hide the 80-year-old's declining mental health and overall acuity. "The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told Fox News.

His remarks come after presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday that Biden is a "healthy, vigorous" male who is fit to execute all his presidential duties "without any exemptions or accommodations." Jackson questioned the veracity of the annual physical exam report and said that it "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth."

Furthermore, he shed light on the document having no mention of any cognitive test taken by Biden due to his "deteriorating mental health." On Thursday, Biden's physician said in a memorandum that the president's medical considerations include hyperlipidemia, seasonal allergies, gastroesophageal reflux, a-fib with normal ventricular response, spinal arthritis, and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.

Gaffe-prone Biden's medical report declares him 'fit for duty'

The physician said that Biden takes three regular prescription medications and two over-the-counter medications for the minor issues. Addressing Biden's history of contracting the coronavirus, the physician said: "Fortunately, having been fully vaccinated and twice boosted at the time of initial infection, the President experienced only mild symptoms, consisting mostly of a deep, loose cough and hoarseness. He responded very well to standard, outpatient therapy, to include the antiviral medication, Paxlovid."

The medical report and questions about its accuracy come as the octogenarian president continues to make a string of gaffes in his public appearances and speeches. Earlier this month, he delivered an incoherent speech on the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

“More than half the women in my cabinet…more than half the people in my cabinet… more than half the women in my administration are women,” he said, as a clip of it went viral on social media and confused users as to what the president even meant.