'Exclusive Community': Elon Musk Stans Have Their Own Dating App For Tesla Owners

A Twitter post around Valentine’s Day recently brought attention to the dating application that is made exclusive for Tesla owners developed by Elon Musk stans. Called Tesla dating, the app shot to Internet fame in the light of February 14 when a Twitter user said that “capitalism has officially killed dating”. As per reports, the application has kind of existed since August. It is developed by a Canadian Ajitpal Grewal, the Tesla Dating Co. website and has reportedly said that it is an “an exclusive community of like-minded Elon stans. You know, the kind of people that really understand you.”

The website even asks for an email address and notes users “must prove Tesla ownership before launch”. Even the app’s tagline reveals the senses of humour of the platform as it says “Because you can’t spell LOVE without EV.” The website’s developer had told the Verge that the intention of the site starting out was a parody but he did mention that he would consider the app for a launch on the basis of the traction. Grewal had told the media outlet, “Yes, the intention with the site starting out was a parody, which I let everyone know.”

He added, “But, I did also say that if I see enough traction I would consider taking the app to launch. So far I’ve been seeing quite a bit of traction.”

hate to inform you on valentine's day that capitalism has officially killed dating pic.twitter.com/4qElEi23SS — Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) February 14, 2021

Read - Elon Musk Invites Russian President Vladimir Putin For A Chat On Clubhouse App

Read - 'I Am An Alien': Elon Musk Responds To Indian Entrepreneur's Query On Success

‘Great idea?’

The post has since then gone viral with several internet users calling it a “great idea”. The user who posted about the app, in the same thread, further posted screenshots of the chat previews where the users can be seen talking about Tesla cars. The electric car owners are known for ‘obsessing’ over their machines and often, this trait has triggered memes on Twitter. From stanning for Tesla CEO’s every tweet and digging for upcoming features and new models, the fans of Musk’s company range across the globe. Despite the huge followership of Musk, internet users even mocked the Tesla owner dating app.

This app is a great idea. If anybody wants to know whether somebody isn’t a long term prospect, see if they’re on that app. If they are? Run. Far away. — Stephen Adams ⚾️ (@StephenPAdams) February 14, 2021

How come? I mean I would never join a dumb app like that but I would hope someone wouldn’t run because I have a Tesla 😕 — Large Phil (@largebauce) February 14, 2021

And for all the people who don't have a Tesla, we have been helping them for almost 2 years now 🤫 — Carimmat (@CarImmat) February 15, 2021

😂😂😂bruh that fourth pic killed me. How often do you respond to first messages with “omg wanna zoom rn?” 😂😂😬 — Michael Evenchik (@Jewlympian) February 15, 2021

Hahaha they need better pick up lines too...boring 🥱 — 👩🏼‍🦱 Scharles-Ann Nicole (@ScharlesNicole) February 14, 2021

Read - Kanye West And Elon Musk To Appear On 'Clubhouse' Meeting Together

Read - Elon Musk Says He Bought Some Dogecoin For Son, Sparks 16% Surge In Currency