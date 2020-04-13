US: Family Makes Mini Pantry For People To Take Away Free Food Amid Crisis

With half the world placed under coronavirus lockdown, people are finding it hard to cope with their daily basic needs, especially the poor, who are the most affected section of society. A family from the United States is inspiring everyone across the globe to help the neediest people at this time of difficulty. The family from Milwaukee county made a mini pantry out on their front lawn to help the neediest in their neighbourhood.

The family took to Facebook to ask people for donations and also offered free food to those in need. The family in the post said that they are not doing it to garner praise on social media, but to inspire to reach out helping hand and to let people who are affected by COVID-19 pandemic know that they are not alone. The post was first shared on Facebook on March 26 and has since garnered 69 reactions, 27 comments, 13 shares.

The United States has so far recorded 5,60,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 22,115 people have lost their lives. According to data by worldometer, there are 5,05,684 active cases in the country with over 11,000 critical patients. The United States has successfully treated more than 32,000 people as of April 12.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,14,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,62,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: Terry Uribe Gall/Facebook)