FLOTUS Melania Trump 'will Continue Resting At Home', Thanks Frontline Workers

The First lady of the United States Melania Trump on Monday gave an update over her COVID-19 treatment and said she is "feeling good and will continue to rest at home". Taking to Twitter, the First Lady said that she is grateful for all of the prayers and support, and also thanked the medical staff and caretakers for risking their lives to protect others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2020

Trumps test COVID-19 positive

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. This situation has risen when the crucial presidential elections are just a month away.

Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

Hours after the First couple testing positive, Trump was later flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House. The White House said that he was expected to stay at the hospital for a few days and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite to discharge his official duties.

Trump on Sunday (local time) ventured outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated, for a brief period to wave at supporters who gathered outside the military hospital. He was captured on video waving at the crowd who were cheering the US President with American flags and pro-Trump banners.

