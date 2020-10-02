Caught On Tape: Melania Trump's Sweary Apathy About Children Separated At Mexico Border

US First Lady Melania Trump has been reportedly caught swearing on tape over the situation at US-Mexico border after Trump administration decided to separate refugee children from their families. Melania reportedly commented on the outrage over the refugee crisis during a telephone call with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, first lady’s former confidante who has written a memoir ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’.

“They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f**king break,” Melania can be heard in the tape aired by CNN.

Wolkoff, an American fashion and entertainment executive, worked as a senior adviser to First Lady of the United States and was one of the key planners of Trump's inauguration events in January 2017. She has previously revealed that she started recording the phone conversations with Melania after the White House accused of profiting excessively from the inauguration events.

In the series of explosive tapes obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Melania can be heard railing against her critics who challenged on her on the controversial immigration policies. While she admits that it’s “sad” that children were separated from their families, she claims that they were “nicely” taken care of and have the comforts that they don’t get back home.

"The jacket was... a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border."



Remarks on Christmas decoration

Melania then goes on complaining about the efforts she had to make for Christmas decorations at the White House and not getting acknowledged for her work. Referring to her critics, the first lady says that “they say I’m complicit...I’m like him (Donald Trump)...I don’t support enough...I don’t do enough”.

“I’m working my a** off [doing] Christmas stuff,” she continues. “Who gives f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

Wolkoff’s memoir, which was released last month, details the alleged bad blood between the two most visible members of the Trump family other than the US President, Melania and Ivanka Trump. The book also tells Wolkoff’s side over the allegation of inauguration finance irregularities which damaged her relationship with Melania.

