Florida Mother Hits 'twin Lottery' After Giving Birth To Two Sets Of Twins In One Year

A woman from Florida, Alexandria Wolliston has become an internet sensation after giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year.

According to international media reports, Wolliston gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March 2019 and just a few months later, she was informed by the doctors that she was expecting twins again. Her second set of twins, Kaylen and Kayleb were reportedly born in December after which she realised she had hit the 'twin lottery'.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Wolliston said that all her four children were conceived with in vitro fertilization (IVF). She also said that twin births have been a part of her bloodline as both of her grandmothers had lost twin boys at birth. She believes that her ancestors gave her their kids and its a 'gift from above'.

She further told the media outlet that she never thought she would welcome two sets of twins in just one year. Wolliston is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Ar'Mani.

Though Kaylen and Kayleb were born at just 34 weeks old, there were no major complications during her pregnancy. She further informed the media outlet that Kaylen has been released from the hospital, however, Kayleb will remain in the neonatal intensive care unit, where he will learn to eat on his own.

Twins born in different decades

While Wolliston welcomed two sets of twins in one year, in Indiana a pair of twins were born on a different day, month and even decade after their mother went into labour on New Year's Eve. According to reports, Dawn Gilliam gave birth to Joslyn at 11:37pm on December 31, 2019, and then Jaxon at 12:07am on January 1, 2020.

The babies were born at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel and marked the last 2019 baby born and the first baby born in the new year at the Indiana hospital.

