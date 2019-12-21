Florida Vet Removes Stick Stuck Inside Dog's Mouth For Years, Netizens Applaud

In a very relieving incident, a veterinarian from Florida removed a stick stuck inside a dog's mouth which had been there for years. The veterinarian was cleaning the dog's teeth when he discovered a stick inside the dog's mouth stuck between a tooth on each side. The eight-year-old dog named Buddy was rescued by the Friends of Strays Animal Shelter in November of this year and was taken to a vet for a dental cleaning.

Veterinarian removes twig from dog's mouth

While the dog was receiving a dental cleaning, the veterinarian discovered the stick inside its mouth placed horizontally, wedged between two molars. According to the doctor, the twig is estimated to have been stuck there for three to four years. The doctor then removed the stick and extracted two of his rotten teeth.

The animal shelter page posted the story online with pictures of Buddy and the twig. Many people appreciated the efforts of both the NGO and the doctor who removed the stick from the dog's mouth. The dog got a forever home after its adoption was recently finalised.

The new owner of the dog, Misti Tate, said, "Thank you guys so much for taking care of my dog, Buddy today. It is so hard to believe that he could be such a sweet dog and be walking around with that stick stuck in the top of his mouth. One of the many reasons that I love him! I am so grateful for Friends of Strays and for finding Buddy. I never thought that a dog would win my heart the way that Buddy has. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart."

