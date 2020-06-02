George Floyd's Death: 4,000 People Arrested As Violent Protests Continue

The death of an unarmed black man in police custody on May 25 has sparked widespread protests across the United States. According to reports, almost 4,000 people across the US have already been arrested during the widespread protests. The first arrests were made on May 26 and the number continues to increase.

President forced inside a bunker

As per reports, US President Donald Trump on May 29 had been moved to a secret underground bunker when violence erupted outside the gates of the White House. It is believed that rump was moved to the bunker on May 31 as well.

Many tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube have come out in support of racial equality in the United States. Recently, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared a picture of the Google homepage wherein there was a black ribbon at the bottom that read “We stand in support of racial equality and all those who search for it”. In addition, YouTube also changed its official Twitter handle’s icon from red to black in solidarity with the protests.

The protests began after a viral video was circulated showing police officer Derek Chauvin pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for eight minutes. Floyd later died in the hospital and Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter.

Curfew declared in New York

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently revealed that New York City will be put under curfew from June 1, 11 pm (local time) onwards. As per reports, the curfew is being implemented after 3 consecutive days of rioting and violent protests. The curfew will also be accompanied by an increased police presence. As per the order issued by the Mayor, the curfew will be from 11 pm till 5 am.

According to a series of tweets by Bill de Blasio, the mayor has spoken to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the curfew has been implemented for everyone’s safety. In addition, the NYPD will also increase its presence in areas that have been particularly subject to violence, such as Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn.

