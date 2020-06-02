Sony Postpones Its PS5 Event In Wake Of Widespread Protests In US

Sony had scheduled a reveal of its much-awaited next-gen console the PlayStation 5 and some of the games that can be played on it on June 4 but has now announced a delay in the reveal. According to reports, Sony Play Station's official twitter account shared the news of the delays and attributed it to the recent protests in the United States against systematic racism against African-Americans.

Protests delay PS5 event

As per reports, the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody in Minnesota on May 25 has triggered widespread and violent protests in the United States.

During the hour-long event, Sony had planned to showcase some new PS5 games for the PlayStation 5 which was scheduled to be launched during the holiday season this year.

Read: PS5 Release Date & Event: PlayStation 5 'Future Of Gaming' Event Set For June 4

Read: Epic Games Shows Off Unreal Engine 5's Gorgeous Graphics In PlayStation 5 Demo

According to a message posted on Twitter, given the widespread protests in the United States, now is not a good time for celebrations. Take a look at the tweet by Sony Play Station below:

Read: Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Jordan Reminisces About Playing PlayStation On A Private Jet

Read: Eugenie Bouchard's PlayStation Crashes As Fans Flock To Watch Her Virtual Madrid Open Game

Sony also shared another tweet wherein they denounced systematic racism. They shared the tweet with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.