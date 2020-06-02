Obama Condemns Violence At Protests Over Floyd's Death; Says Protesters 'deserve Support'

Former United States President Barack Obama on Monday condemned violence amid protests over the death of George Floyd and called for political solutions to address protesters' grievances about criminal justice. He called for making “this moment a real turning point to bring about real change.”

"The protests represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system. We should condemn the few who resort to violence--not the overwhelming majority who deserve our respect and support," Obama tweeted.

'The choice isn't between protest and politics'

He stated that the point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable. "But eventually, we have to translate those aspirations into specific laws and institutional practices," he added.

2. The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable. But eventually, we have to translate those aspirations into specific laws and institutional practices. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

Obama explained that to do that, the people have to know which levels of government have the biggest impact. He said that changing the federal government is important but the elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels.

4. So if we want to bring about real change, the choice isn’t between protest and politics––we have to do both. We have to mobilize to raise awareness, and we have to organize and cast our ballots to make sure that we elect candidates who will act on reform. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

The former President further said, "The more specific we can make demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to just offer lip service to the cause and then fall back into business as usual once protests have gone away."

'He will not have died in vain'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Monday said that all Americans are rightly 'sickened by the brutal death' of George Floyd and his administration is fully committed to providing justice to George and his family. "All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.

"My first and highest duty as president is to defend and protect the great country and the American people. I have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do," he added.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of George Floyd.

(With agency inputs)