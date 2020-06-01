George Floyd Death: Police-citizen Gulf Widens As Shocking Videos Of Quelling Protests Out

As protests against the death of George Floyd continued in the United States, a shocking video has emerged on social media. In the video, the New York Police Department drove into the protesting citizens in order to stop them. In several such other videos and images, police officers have been using batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowd.

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

DC Police Take a Knee During #DCProtest In Honor Of #GeorgeFloyd



May Good Police Root Out & Remove The Bad Apples.#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/qCBg7mjwYd — Wisdom Rocks (@GetWisdomDude) June 1, 2020

Filming from the sidewalk. Police have moved in and arrested some protesters on the street. I’m keeping my distance. Things are chaotic.#nyc #protests #police pic.twitter.com/D6hNqAg4pC — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe.



Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in #SantaCruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd & bringing attention to police violence against Black people. PhotoCredit @Shmuel_Thaler pic.twitter.com/EmfAfcIZaM — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) May 30, 2020

Apparently cops in Kansas City joined the local protest against police brutality. And my first reaction was to say something smart ass. But this is truly a start. pic.twitter.com/e3sUwaR16h — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 30, 2020

George Floyd's death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon, with the officer facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

