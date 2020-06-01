Last Updated:

George Floyd Death: Police-citizen Gulf Widens As Shocking Videos Of Quelling Protests Out

As protests against the death of George Floyd continued to rock the United States, a shocking video has emerged on social media of happenings in New York

Manjiri Chitre
Manjiri Chitre
George Floyd Death

As protests against the death of George Floyd continued in the United States, a shocking video has emerged on social media. In the video, the New York Police Department drove into the protesting citizens in order to stop them. In several such other videos and images, police officers have been using batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowd. 

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

Meanwhile, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism. 

George Floyd's death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon, with the officer facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. 

First Published:
