George Floyd Murder Suspect Chauvin Charged With Multiple Felony Counts Of Tax Evasion

Derek Chauvin, ex Minnesota cop who was previously charged with killing of African American George Floyd, has now been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. According to reports, both Chauvin and his estranged wife allegedly earned $95,000 from his off duty security services, which they underreported.

On July 22, Chauvin and his wife Kelly May Chauvin were arraigned by the court and charged for multiple tax evasions in Washington county. This is in addition to his already existing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. According to reports, the couple is accused of underreporting their joint income by $464,433 from 2014 to 2019 which they made from off duty security service and weekend shift at a restaurant. In addition, the lawsuit also said that they did not report their entire income in the year for 2014 and 2015.

As per the court ruling, their felonies include six counts of aiding and abetting filing false tax returns and three counts of aiding and abetting failure to file state tax returns. With unpaid taxes, interests and fees, they now owe $37,868 to Minnesota state. Speaking to AP, Prosecutor Imran Ali said that the tax evasion is related only to Minnesota, not to Florida where they have a second home. He also said that the amount could grow as investigations continue.

In a statement later, County Attorney Pete Orput said that failure to file and pay taxes was taking money from pockets of citizens of Minnesota. "Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are a doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law," he added.

Transcripts reveal Chauvin's ruthlessness

George Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times and was told by Chauvin, to stop “yelling”, reveals the newly-released transcript of the minutes leading to his death. The transcripts of Minneapolis police body camera footage, according to court documents, gave a detailed spine-chilling insight to the horrific incident.

“Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk,” said Chauvin after Floyd told him he can’t breathe.

