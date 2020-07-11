Eminem Disses Drew Brees, Honours George Floyd In Latest Collab With Kid Cudi; Watch Video

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem addressed some of the recent controversies in the United States in his latest track, which dropped on Friday. Eminem and Kid Cudi collaborated for the first time for the track "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady". Slim Shady had an NSFW message for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who was recently slammed on social media for his controversial remarks about protesting during the national anthem.

Eminem new song 2020: Eminem disses Drew Brees

While the rapper refrains from getting too much into the Drew Brees incident, he had simple "F*** Drew Brees" message for the Saints quarterback. "I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s. Got a lil' (little) green, but I don't do weed. Purp nor lean, that's Tunechi. That's New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees." Marshall Mathers rapped in his new track (at the 1:50 mark).

Eminem new song 2020: Eminem and Kid Cudi collab

Drew Brees flag comments

As mentioned above, Drew Brees came in the firing line after he stated he will always be against kneeling during the national anthem. During an interview with Yahoo Finance, the quarterback said protesting during the national anthem is a sign of disrespect to the US flag and the armed forces of the country.

Amid the ongoing anti-racism protests, Brees' comments were not taken kindly by his NFL peers and the general population. Players like Michael Thomas, Malik Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins and even NBA star LeBron James criticised the veteran quarterback for his ill-timed statement.

The quarterback subsequently issued three separate apologies via social media, Drew's wife, Brittany Brees, even issued a heartfelt apology on behalf of her husband and even revealed that the Brees family received death threats from enraged fans.

Eminem new song 2020: Tribute to Floyd, Arbery, and message about COVID-19

In addition to taking swipes at Drew Brees, Eminem also had a strong message for the people who choose not to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Don't wanna wear a mask and they're just scoffing. And that's how you end up catching the s**t off 'em (them). I just used the same basket as you shopping. Now I'm in a f****ng casket from you coughin'."

Slim Shady ended his powerful verse by offering his tribute to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, the two unarmed African-Americans who lost their lives in the alarming case of racial injustice and police brutality. The former's death was the breaking point in the United States, which led to a worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

(Image Credits: AP)