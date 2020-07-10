Eminem, Kid Cudi Call Out Racial Discrimination In New Collab, Pay Tribute To George Floyd

Eminem and Kid Cudi have collaborated together for the first time and have released their latest song on Friday. In the collab, The Adventure of Moon Man and Slim Shady, they have called out the cops responsible for the death of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The rappers have touched on racial injustices and police brutality in their song.

Kid Cudi & Eminem collab first time for ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’

Fans of Kid Cudi and Eminem have been delighted to hear the latest collaboration, which has proved that they make the ultimate dream team. The two have flaunted their talent with wordplay and flow in their long verses. But they also made sure that they talk about the most prevalent issues in America right now.

Kid Cudi & Eminem touch on police brutality and racial injustice issues

The whole country was filled with rage and protested against police brutality and racial injustice. Earlier this year, certain cops were responsible for the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. The whole black lives matter movement started because of police brutality, especially with people of colour.

The lyrics have been written with direct reference to how former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd.

Lyrics talking about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery How the ***k is it that so many cops are dirty? Stop man, please, officer, I'm sorry But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery

Black Lives Matter Movement in the USA

George Floyd was a black man who was arrested by four police officers. One of the officers knelt on Floyd’s neck, blocking his air passage, leading to his death. In a video that went viral, George was heard pleading the officer to leave him as he could not breathe.

However, the officer was insensitive towards his pleadings and did not move. When the video went viral, people were outraged seeing the police brutality and racial injustice. They have been protesting against the police and supporting the family to seek justice against the police officers.

Check out the song 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady' below

Image Credits: Eminem and Kid Kudi Instagram accounts

