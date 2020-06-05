George Floyd Memorial: Mike Pence Offers 'sympathies And Prayers', Calls It A 'tragedy'

US Vice-President Mike Pence on Thursday, June 4, extended "sympathies and prayers" to the family and friends of George Floyd over his death. Calling Floyd's death as a "tragedy", the US Vice-President took to Twitter and stated that as the US President Donald Trump has assured, "Justice will be served".

George Floyd’s Memorial was held in Minneapolis on June 4 and was the first of a series of memorials that will take place in three cities over the span of six days. It was attended by celebrities, musicians, and political leaders. Further, all those who had participated stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds-- the length of the time the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck-- in order to honor his memory.

As mourners gather in Minneapolis for the Memorial Service of George Floyd, Karen and I extend our sympathies and prayers to his family and friends. His death was a tragedy and as President @realDonaldTrump assured the Nation, justice will be served. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 4, 2020

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

Last week, as many as 40 cities across the United States imposed curfews in response to the mass protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard soldiers have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other personnel who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

