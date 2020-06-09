George Floyd's Death: Over 6,300 People Attended Public Viewing Ahead Of Funeral

Thousands of mourners lined up in blazing heat, on June 8, to catch a glimpse of late George Floyd in Houston. The visitors wearing t-shirts imprinted with Floyd's last words ‘I can’t breathe’ reportedly waited for 30 minutes on average to bid goodbye to their hero. African American George Floyd died, on May 25, after a Caucasian police officer knelt over his neck.

According to reports, Floyd's body, dressed in a brown suit, was laid open in a golden casket for six-hour public viewing in the Fountain of Praise church in Southwest Houston. Keeping in view, the ongoing pandemic, gloves and masks were made compulsory for all those visiting.

The public funeral was also attended by Texas governor Greg Abbott. Meanwhile, a total of four attendees had to be transported to a hospital after they complained of heat exhaustion. Floyd’s family representatives, while speaking to international media later said that a private funeral is scheduled to be held in Church at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in the suburb of Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.

Protests intensify

This comes as the 'Black lives matter' protest has intensified with people in Washington asking the government to defund police. However, despite the statement "defund the police" appearing on more signs during demonstrations, not every protester fully agrees with the broad, often misinterpreted phrase. During the largest demonstration in Washington DC yet, Saturday, June 6, activists painted in large yellow letters "Defund the Police" on 16th street just north of the White House.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser recently commissioned a large painting on the pavement on 16th street with the words "Black Lives Matter" and also added street signs renaming the plaza. Many supporters of the "defund the police" movement are also calling for more investment in things like education and housing for black communities across the country.

(Image credits: AP)