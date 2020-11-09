Trump Spotted Golfing After Losing US Election To Biden; Continues To Oppose Poll Results

Donald Trump was once again spotted playing golf at a course in Washington suburb, a day after he was declared defeated at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, who lost the vote on after Biden swept Pennsylvania, is yet to concede to the results of the 46th US presidential elections. While Trump was seen enjoying the opulent sport, Biden was spotted attending mass along with his family members at a Catholic Church near his home in Wilmington.

Trump was earlier seen golfing at his course in Sterling, Virginia on November 7, right after media declared Biden as the next President of the US, ready to be sworn in on January 20. As per Bangkok Post, the Republican incumbent’s motorcade faced hostile signs held by demonstrators as it headed towards Sterling. The 74-year-old, who had claimed that losing to Biden would be the biggest shame of his life, is yet to concede or congratulate his opponent. Instead, he took to Twitter late on November 8 to declare the elections as fraudulent.

“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

....Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal. @newtgingrich — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

Melania urges Trump to accept defeat

Meanwhile, senior adviser to 45th US President Jared Kushner and US First Lady Melania Trump are urging the Republican leader to accept defeat. As per the CNN report, both Melania and Jared are persuading the Donald to come to terms with President-elect Biden’s victory while both sons of US President, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr are pressing Republican allies to keep fighting.

Kushner, who is not only the senior adviser but also US President’s son-in-law, approached Donald to concede as per two CNN sources. Meanwhile, another source of the media outlet familiar with the conversations, Melania has privately said that the time has come for US President to accept his loss in the presidential election as most major media networks have declared. Trump will also be the first US President in three decades to have failed in his reelection bid.

