Google CEO Sundar Pichai Describes US Capitol Siege As 'antithesis Of Democracy'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai described the "lawlessness and violence" at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as the "antithesis of democracy."

"Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The United States has a long and proud history of doing this,'' the Google CEO said.

US Capitol Siege

Police said four people died as Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol in Washington DC. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reported The Associated Press. 52 people have been arrested following the unrest at the Capitol.

Washington DC police chief has said that Trump supporters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the US Capitol. So far, thirteen people have been arrested in connection to the incident. Police Chief Robert Contee informed that officials have declared the scene a riot. As per reports, one civilian was shot inside the Capitol building. Meanwhile, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the behaviour of the Trump supporters as "shameful, unpatriotic and above all is unlawful."

Trump urged supporters to remain peaceful

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

