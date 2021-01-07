US Capitol Seige: First Lady's Chief Of Staff Grisham Resigns In Wake Of Violent Protests

Following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned.

On Wednesday, in a statement, Grisham said that it was an “honour” to be part of the first lady’s “mission” to help children and serve the country in the White House. Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials and joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing. In 2015 she began her term working as a press wrangler on the campaign trail working for then-candidate Donald Trump. In March 2017, Melania Trump hired her for East wing staff and rapidly she became the most prominent staff of the first lady.

READ | Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Don Matching Tuxedos In Last White House Christmas Photo

READ | US Capitol Siege LIVE: Officials Declare Capitol ‘secure’; Twitter Locks Trump's Account

US Capitol Siege

On Wednesday, pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 7. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. “We will never give up," said Trump at his support rally in Washington.

READ | Melania, Donald Trump Leave White House For Last Vacation Before Biden Takes Over

Trump urged supporters to remain peaceful

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

READ | 'Abuse Of Power': Kamala Harris Lashes Out At Donald Trump Over Call To Georgia Officials