New Google Pixel Features Bring An Underwater Photo Mode, Fit Mode & More

Google Pixel is one of the market leaders when it comes to providing a quality smartphone with incredible camera features and software upgrades. The previously released Google Pixel 5 did great in the market and now leaks of Google Pixel 6 have already started flooding the internet. However, currently, fans are talking about new Pixel Drops that reveal some major software upgrades coming to the smartphone series. If you have been wondering about the upcoming exclusive Google Pixel features, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

The new Google Pixel feature drop brings exciting changes

Google has been increasingly trying to dominate the smartphone market with its Google Pixel line up. The smartphone brand is known for its interesting and consistent software upgrades that are mostly always out of the box. This time the organisation is reportedly bringing incredible changes to Google’s Recorder app introduced in Google Pixel 4, Google Fit app, Google’s Smart Compose, a new bedtime display mode and to the camera for better underwater pictures.

Google’s Recorder app

Google's recorder app was introduced with the release of Google Pixel 4. However, just like any other recorder app, it just recorded sounds on your smartphone. But, after the Pixel Drops come, the exclusive Voice Recorder App update will not only record your voice but the app will also change it into the text format. You can later save it or share it if needed. This will serve as a boon for users who need to take notes such as students can record lectures and they would not have to take notes anymore.

A new underwater photo mode

Google Pixel line up is popular for its interesting camera specifications. Nevertheless, the organisation will be releasing an official underwater photo mode that will take clear pictures inside the water. However, you will need a good phone case for the same, and currently, there is only one phone case seller, Kraken Sports. Users with the underwater photo mode will be able to see the temperature of the water and the underwater depth on their phone’s screen.

