Hacker Group Anonymous Vows To Expose 'many Crimes' As Protests Intensify In US

The hacktivist group ‘Anonymous’ made a return during the ongoing protests in the United States over the death of a black man due to excessive force used by a white police officer. The decentralised group posted a video on its Facebook account in which a person, in signature style with a mask and distorted voice, read out a message calling for the arrest of the officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

“This week's brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is merely a tip of the iceberg in a long list of high-profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state,” the person read.

The hacktivist said that police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States but the Minneapolis police station is among the worst and has a horrific track record of violence and corruption. The person highlighted that 193 people have been killed by police in Minnesota in the past two decades.

“In recent years, we have seen numerous high-profile killings in the area including the deaths of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, Justine Diamond, Thurman Blevins, and Brain Quinones,” he added.

'Expect us'

In the message, Anonymous said that in the vast majority of police killings, the only one left alive to tell the story is the officer who took the person's life and the cycle continues because none of these “murderers” ever face any justice for their actions. He demanded that the officers must face criminal charges and Derek Chauvin should face murder charges. Anonymous added that they do not trust the “corrupt organisation” to carry out justice, so they will be exposing many crimes to the world.

“We are legion! Expect us,” the message ends with the usual warning.

