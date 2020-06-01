Anonymous Links Naomi Campbell To Jeffrey Epstein's Case Along With Donald Trump

After the disturbing George Floyd death row and the Minneapolis riots, the hacktivist group, Anonymous has taken over Twitter with some appalling revelations about some of the most popular celebrities, including Naomi Campbell. The 1980s supermodel, Naomi Campbell was recently dragged into a controversy as Anonymous linked her to Jeffrey Epstein along with Donald Trump and Prince Andrew to name a few. On Twitter, the hacktivist group blamed several people in power for the recent violence in the United States of America against black people.

Anonymous links Naomi Campbell to Jeffrey Epstein's case

After making shocking revelations regarding several eminent public figures for the recent George Floyd death row, Anonymous has released a document named Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book. The leaked document names Naomi Campbell along with Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Phil Collins, Prince Andrew and Tony Blair. Furthermore, they also leaked pictures wherein Trump and Epstein are seen enjoying at a party.

The documents also reveal that a woman filed a complaint against Trump and Epstein stating that they raped her when she was 13 years old. Sharing the link to the document titled 'Jeffrey Epstein Little Black Book' on Twitter, Anonymous pulled out receipts and wrote, "You had Jeffrey Epstein killed to cover up your history of child trafficking and rape."

Check the tweet below:

You had Jeffrey Epstein killed to cover up your history of child trafficking and rape. We've have the recipts here: https://t.co/zYnSn3kCNe



https://t.co/rfqlmd4Mm4 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

Soon after the documents started making rounds on the internet, Twitterati could not hold back but express their disappointment regarding the same. One user tweeted writing, "Am I reading this correctly? It’s so disgusting to see so many women on this list. Especially when so many young girls were the ones being exploited @NaomiCampbell @IvankaTrump #EatTheRich #Anonymous" while another shared an old photograph of Campbell alongside Ghislaine Maxwell (Jeff Epstein's ex-girlfriend), and the trumps as she wrote, "This photo reveals all - Naomi Campbell, Ghislaine Maxwell, and trump all in one photo! #Anonymous really here exposing all these cover-ups."

Am I reading this correctly? It’s so disgusting to see so many women on this list. Especially when so many young girls were the ones being exploited @NaomiCampbell @IvankaTrump #EatTheRich #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/adZUKxSLQW — Betty Techane (@BettyTechane) May 31, 2020

This photo reveals all - Naomi Campbell, Ghislaine Maxwell, and trump all in one photo! #Anonymous really here exposing all these cover ups. pic.twitter.com/ekmd678e9d — 平和と愛 (@SophieYeoo_) June 1, 2020

As more fans started calling out Naomi and asked for her response regarding the same, she disabled the comment section of her latest post on Instagram. Meanwhile, the video-on-demand platform, Netflix recently released the four-part docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein titled, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. The docuseries depicts Epstein's crimes against young women as he, along with other men in power ran an international sex trafficking ring. It released on Netflix on May 27, 2020, and has created quite a stir online, ever since its release.

